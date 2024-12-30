USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in USCB Financial by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $351.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USCB shares. Raymond James raised shares of USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

