Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.41. 118,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 541,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Uxin Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $858.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.37.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

