VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.15 and last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 6303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $694.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.