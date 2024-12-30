VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 788,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 510,320 shares.The stock last traded at $17.15 and had previously closed at $17.21.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

