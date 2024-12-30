Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
VONE stock opened at $267.11 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $212.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.21.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.