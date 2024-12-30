Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE stock opened at $267.11 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $212.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.21.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.