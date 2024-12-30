Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $144.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.60. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

