Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 1285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.