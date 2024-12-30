Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 1285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,042,000 after acquiring an additional 248,393 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

