Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 57,877 shares.The stock last traded at $92.04 and had previously closed at $93.67.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.55.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.