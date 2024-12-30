Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3097 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

