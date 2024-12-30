Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 638 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Veradigm Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

