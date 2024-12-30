Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Acquires C$64,600.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.16. 553,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.94. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of C$490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

