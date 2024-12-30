Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. The company had revenue of ($1.78) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
