Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.23 and last traded at $114.04. Approximately 833,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,988,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.