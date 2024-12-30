Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.31. 1,066,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,966,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Viasat Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.53). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, EVP Mark J. Miller sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $32,824.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,732.71. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 8.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 63.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

