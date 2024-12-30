Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Short Interest Update

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

VCTR opened at $66.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

