VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 134,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 140,369 shares.The stock last traded at $45.97 and had previously closed at $45.83.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.