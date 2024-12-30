VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 134,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 140,369 shares.The stock last traded at $45.97 and had previously closed at $45.83.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,423,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 212,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191,182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,579,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 161,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.