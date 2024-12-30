VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 134,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 140,369 shares.The stock last traded at $45.97 and had previously closed at $45.83.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,423,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 212,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191,182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,579,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 161,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

