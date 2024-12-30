Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.40 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.85), with a volume of 194742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.50 ($1.96).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.35) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £138.46 million, a PE ratio of -341.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 283.38.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

