Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Update

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $539.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.09. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,562,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 209.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

