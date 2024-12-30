Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Update

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $539.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.09. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.
