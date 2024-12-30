VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Short Interest Update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
NASDAQ VFS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 670,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,054. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.92.
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
