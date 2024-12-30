VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Short Interest Update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in VinFast Auto by 30.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VFS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 670,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,054. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.92.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

See Also

