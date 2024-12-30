Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 160.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

VIST traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 199,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

