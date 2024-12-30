Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 5435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.60 million, a PE ratio of 209.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

