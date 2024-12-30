Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 100,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Vox Royalty by 71.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vox Royalty during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 888,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 141,230 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 0.83. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

Vox Royalty Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

