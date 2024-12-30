VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 52175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VTEX in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in VTEX by 105.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

