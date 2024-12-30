vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Down 24.9% in December

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 178,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. FMR LLC owned about 5.92% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

