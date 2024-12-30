Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cedar Fair (FUN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) recently:

12/26/2024 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2024 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2024 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Cedar Fair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.58. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 94.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

