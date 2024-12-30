Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

12/13/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$55.00.

12/9/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

11/25/2024 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$69.00 price target on by analysts at Gerdes Energy Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$65.00.

11/14/2024 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$76.00.

11/14/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$56.00.

11/14/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

11/13/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

11/13/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

SU stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$51.02. 736,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,033. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$41.88 and a 12-month high of C$58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total transaction of C$2,843,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total transaction of C$5,995,185.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

