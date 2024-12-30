Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.29% of Western Acquisition Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Acquisition Ventures alerts:

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVS opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.