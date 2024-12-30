Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

