Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 383,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,034,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Insider Transactions at Wheels Up Experience

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,577.50. This represents a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 718,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 246,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 320.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 97,532 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

