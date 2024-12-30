Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 383,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,034,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.
In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,577.50. This represents a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
