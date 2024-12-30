William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of -200.33 and a beta of -0.03.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in William Penn Bancorporation stock. Dryden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) by 722.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,773 shares during the period. William Penn Bancorporation makes up approximately 4.5% of Dryden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dryden Capital LLC owned approximately 2.42% of William Penn Bancorporation worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.