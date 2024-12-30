Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 49749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,554.27. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

