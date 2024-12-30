X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 218,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 77,200 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.90.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

