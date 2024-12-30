Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.19 and last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 7256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.41.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$162.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

