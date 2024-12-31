10,481 Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,761 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 216.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37). NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTST. UBS Group assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.