11,899 Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $281.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.82 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

