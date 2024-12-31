1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Up 23.9% in December

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 343,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,266. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 1stdibs.Com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $47,287.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,159.38. This trade represents a 49.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $61,175. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $93,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.