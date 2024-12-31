24,729 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 218,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 954,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 254,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

