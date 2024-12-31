2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.91, but opened at $54.74. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 3,016,984 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

