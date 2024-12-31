2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.91, but opened at $54.74. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 3,016,984 shares trading hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.