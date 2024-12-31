Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.85 and last traded at $150.85. Approximately 144,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,708,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,070. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

