Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 101,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 158,040 shares.The stock last traded at $83.35 and had previously closed at $82.66.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

