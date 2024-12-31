Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $9.14.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 787.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.