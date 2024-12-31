Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $9.14.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
