Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 25.3% in December

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.6 %
HQH opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $19.79.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
