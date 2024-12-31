Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 25.3% in December

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.6 %

HQH opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $46,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,971 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

