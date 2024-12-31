Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AKR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of AKR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. 144,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,801. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 266.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.88 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 844.44%.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Realty Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.