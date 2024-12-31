Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,132.10. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $821,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,547.15. The trade was a 20.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,577 shares of company stock worth $1,915,672. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
