Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,132.10. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $821,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,547.15. The trade was a 20.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,577 shares of company stock worth $1,915,672. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

About Accel Entertainment

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $870.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

