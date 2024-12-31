Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 525,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director John Patience bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 653,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,561.68. This trade represents a 44.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 36,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

