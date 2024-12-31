ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 420 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $10,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,601.20. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,388 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $60,177.60.
- On Friday, December 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $2,520.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,816 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $168,832.32.
- On Monday, December 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,186 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $105,194.18.
- On Friday, December 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 130 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $2,997.80.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,650 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $89,753.50.
- On Monday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,241 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $31,248.38.
- On Friday, December 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,098 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $103,187.64.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 647 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $16,246.17.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,806 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $95,873.14.
Shares of ACR stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.77.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
