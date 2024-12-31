Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and traded as low as $20.16. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 205,016 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
