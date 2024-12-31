Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and traded as low as $20.16. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 205,016 shares changing hands.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

