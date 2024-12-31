Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.66 and traded as high as $116.29. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $115.03, with a volume of 165,879 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after acquiring an additional 199,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 514,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

