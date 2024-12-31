Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Up 14.7% in December

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,640,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 45,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

