AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.70 and traded as high as $96.06. AerCap shares last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 580,766 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

AerCap Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

